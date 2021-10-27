ABB India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,778.39 crore, up 10.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,778.39 crore in September 2021 up 10.31% from Rs. 1,612.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.92 crore in September 2021 up 48.53% from Rs. 80.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.74 crore in September 2021 up 36.92% from Rs. 141.50 crore in September 2020.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.03 in September 2020.

ABB India shares closed at 1,845.60 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 98.55% over the last 12 months.