ABB India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,411.21 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,411.21 crore in March 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 1,968.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.89 crore in March 2023 down 34.36% from Rs. 373.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.56 crore in March 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 225.13 crore in March 2022.

ABB India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.61 in March 2022.

ABB India shares closed at 3,453.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.08% returns over the last 6 months and 71.44% over the last 12 months.