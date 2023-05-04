English
    ABB India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,411.21 crore, up 22.5% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,411.21 crore in March 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 1,968.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.89 crore in March 2023 down 34.36% from Rs. 373.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.56 crore in March 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 225.13 crore in March 2022.

    ABB India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.61 in March 2022.

    ABB India shares closed at 3,453.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.08% returns over the last 6 months and 71.44% over the last 12 months.

    ABB India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,395.942,426.911,953.93
    Other Operating Income15.27--14.44
    Total Income From Operations2,411.212,426.911,968.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,189.341,292.751,090.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods201.00182.59179.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.0312.97-27.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost187.83158.52175.00
    Depreciation27.4826.8225.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses501.70415.80362.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.83337.46162.21
    Other Income72.2570.0137.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.08407.47199.46
    Interest2.237.241.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax327.85400.23197.98
    Exceptional Items----293.35
    P/L Before Tax327.85400.23491.33
    Tax82.6894.32121.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities245.17305.91370.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.28-0.592.93
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period244.89305.32373.07
    Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5614.4117.61
    Diluted EPS11.5614.4117.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5614.4117.61
    Diluted EPS11.5614.4117.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm