ABB India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,968.37 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,968.37 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 1,629.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 373.07 crore in March 2022 up 163.97% from Rs. 141.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.13 crore in March 2022 up 42.93% from Rs. 157.51 crore in March 2021.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2021.

ABB India shares closed at 2,014.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.24% over the last 12 months.

ABB India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,953.93 2,069.93 1,618.21
Other Operating Income 14.44 31.57 10.94
Total Income From Operations 1,968.37 2,101.50 1,629.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,090.31 1,108.24 889.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 179.75 197.43 148.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.17 56.42 1.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.00 151.34 153.77
Depreciation 25.67 22.73 25.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 362.60 402.87 303.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.21 162.47 106.99
Other Income 37.25 59.92 25.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.46 222.39 132.25
Interest 1.48 3.89 3.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.98 218.50 129.07
Exceptional Items 293.35 46.81 74.53
P/L Before Tax 491.33 265.31 203.60
Tax 121.19 71.73 52.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 370.14 193.58 150.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 2.93 -5.38 -9.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 373.07 188.20 141.33
Equity Share Capital 42.38 42.38 42.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.61 8.89 7.11
Diluted EPS 17.61 8.89 7.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.61 8.89 7.11
Diluted EPS 17.61 8.89 7.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
