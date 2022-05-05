ABB India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,968.37 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,968.37 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 1,629.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 373.07 crore in March 2022 up 163.97% from Rs. 141.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.13 crore in March 2022 up 42.93% from Rs. 157.51 crore in March 2021.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 17.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2021.

ABB India shares closed at 2,014.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 46.24% over the last 12 months.