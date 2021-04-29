MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABB India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,629.15 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,629.15 crore in March 2021 up 7.02% from Rs. 1,522.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.33 crore in March 2021 up 118.64% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.51 crore in March 2021 up 161.3% from Rs. 60.28 crore in March 2020.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2020.

Close

ABB India shares closed at 1,387.90 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.01% returns over the last 6 months and 58.91% over the last 12 months.

ABB India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,618.211,681.951,501.71
Other Operating Income10.9418.8120.53
Total Income From Operations1,629.151,700.761,522.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials889.88957.34857.58
Purchase of Traded Goods148.46132.49109.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.2526.92-26.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost153.77149.27163.34
Depreciation25.2629.6527.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses303.54332.14404.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.9972.95-12.57
Other Income25.2614.3745.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.2587.3233.21
Interest3.186.933.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.0780.3929.82
Exceptional Items74.53--56.79
P/L Before Tax203.6080.3986.61
Tax52.9818.1920.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.6262.2066.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-9.29-4.64-1.36
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.3357.5664.64
Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.112.723.05
Diluted EPS7.112.723.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.112.723.05
Diluted EPS7.112.723.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.