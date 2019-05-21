ABB India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.25 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.25 crore in March 2019 up 18.12% from Rs. 1,566.46crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.19 crore in March 2019 up 13.37% from Rs. 102.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.64 crore in March 2019 up 46.62% from Rs. 112.29 crore in March 2018.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.84 in March 2018.

ABB India shares closed at 1,478.80 on May 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.09% over the last 12 months.