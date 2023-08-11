ABB India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,508.63 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,508.63 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 2,052.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 295.63 crore in June 2023 up 110.74% from Rs. 140.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.75 crore in June 2023 up 89.1% from Rs. 224.09 crore in June 2022.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.62 in June 2022.

ABB India shares closed at 4,505.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.28% returns over the last 6 months and 62.62% over the last 12 months.