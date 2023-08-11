English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABB India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,508.63 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,508.63 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 2,052.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 295.63 crore in June 2023 up 110.74% from Rs. 140.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.75 crore in June 2023 up 89.1% from Rs. 224.09 crore in June 2022.

    ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.62 in June 2022.

    ABB India shares closed at 4,505.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.28% returns over the last 6 months and 62.62% over the last 12 months.

    ABB India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,491.352,395.942,036.31
    Other Operating Income17.2815.2716.20
    Total Income From Operations2,508.632,411.212,052.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,380.691,189.341,110.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods195.39201.00173.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.0946.03-31.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.10187.83145.68
    Depreciation29.2327.4825.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses463.82501.70455.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.49257.83173.42
    Other Income75.0372.2525.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax394.52330.08198.75
    Interest1.392.232.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax393.13327.85195.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax393.13327.85195.92
    Tax97.3282.6848.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities295.81245.17147.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.18-0.28-6.78
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period295.63244.89140.28
    Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9511.566.62
    Diluted EPS13.9511.566.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.9511.566.62
    Diluted EPS13.9511.566.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!