ABB India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,052.51 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,052.51 crore in June 2022 up 44.04% from Rs. 1,424.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.28 crore in June 2022 up 99.66% from Rs. 70.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.09 crore in June 2022 up 86.8% from Rs. 119.96 crore in June 2021.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

ABB India shares closed at 2,721.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.