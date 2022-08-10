 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,052.51 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,052.51 crore in June 2022 up 44.04% from Rs. 1,424.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.28 crore in June 2022 up 99.66% from Rs. 70.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.09 crore in June 2022 up 86.8% from Rs. 119.96 crore in June 2021.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2021.

ABB India shares closed at 2,721.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.

ABB India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,036.31 1,953.93 1,424.96
Other Operating Income 16.20 14.44 --
Total Income From Operations 2,052.51 1,968.37 1,424.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,110.72 1,090.31 785.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 173.52 179.75 181.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.33 -27.17 -57.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 145.68 175.00 139.08
Depreciation 25.34 25.67 28.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 455.16 362.60 281.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.42 162.21 66.35
Other Income 25.33 37.25 25.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.75 199.46 91.56
Interest 2.83 1.48 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 195.92 197.98 89.96
Exceptional Items -- 293.35 --
P/L Before Tax 195.92 491.33 89.96
Tax 48.86 121.19 21.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.06 370.14 68.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -6.78 2.93 1.94
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.28 373.07 70.26
Equity Share Capital 42.38 42.38 42.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 17.61 3.31
Diluted EPS 6.62 17.61 3.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 17.61 3.31
Diluted EPS 6.62 17.61 3.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
