ABB India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,424.96 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,424.96 crore in June 2021 up 44.55% from Rs. 985.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.26 crore in June 2021 up 331.57% from Rs. 16.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.96 crore in June 2021 up 139.63% from Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2020.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2020.

ABB India shares closed at 1,669.15 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 86.60% over the last 12 months.