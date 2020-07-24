App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 985.78 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 985.78 crore in June 2020 down 42.88% from Rs. 1,725.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in June 2020 down 87.52% from Rs. 130.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2020 down 65.29% from Rs. 144.24 crore in June 2019.

ABB India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.15 in June 2019.

ABB India shares closed at 934.80 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations973.401,501.711,708.58
Other Operating Income12.3820.5317.17
Total Income From Operations985.781,522.241,725.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials554.17857.58949.10
Purchase of Traded Goods83.01109.05146.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.72-26.98-21.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost120.20163.34136.14
Depreciation24.9027.0722.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses228.68404.75392.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-12.57101.86
Other Income26.6245.7820.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1633.21122.23
Interest3.753.399.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4129.82112.66
Exceptional Items2.0056.79--
P/L Before Tax23.4186.61112.66
Tax6.6620.6142.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.7566.0069.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.47-1.3660.66
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2864.64130.40
Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.773.056.15
Diluted EPS0.773.056.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.773.056.15
Diluted EPS0.773.056.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results

