ABB India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 985.78 crore, down 42.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 985.78 crore in June 2020 down 42.88% from Rs. 1,725.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in June 2020 down 87.52% from Rs. 130.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.06 crore in June 2020 down 65.29% from Rs. 144.24 crore in June 2019.

ABB India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.15 in June 2019.

ABB India shares closed at 934.80 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.01% over the last 12 months.