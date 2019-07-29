ABB India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore, down 36.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore in June 2019 down 36.38% from Rs. 2,712.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.40 crore in June 2019 up 27.66% from Rs. 102.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.24 crore in June 2019 down 34.28% from Rs. 219.49 crore in June 2018.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.82 in June 2018.

ABB India shares closed at 1,382.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.