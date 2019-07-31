App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABB India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore in June 2019 up 3.60% from Rs. 1,665.72 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit (from continuing operations) stood at Rs 69.74 crore in June 2019, up 56.96% from Rs 44.43 crore in June 2018.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs 3.29 in June 2019 from Rs 2.10 in June 2018.

ABB India shares closed at 1,382.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.

Note: All numbers are for continuing business (excluding power grid business).



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.