ABB India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,725.75 crore in June 2019 up 3.60% from Rs. 1,665.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit (from continuing operations) stood at Rs 69.74 crore in June 2019, up 56.96% from Rs 44.43 crore in June 2018.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs 3.29 in June 2019 from Rs 2.10 in June 2018.

ABB India shares closed at 1,382.05 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 17.54% over the last 12 months.

Note: All numbers are for continuing business (excluding power grid business).