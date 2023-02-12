ABB India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,426.91 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,426.91 2,100.27 2,069.93 Other Operating Income -- 19.47 31.57 Total Income From Operations 2,426.91 2,119.74 2,101.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,292.75 1,210.40 1,108.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 182.59 162.67 197.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.97 -56.00 56.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 158.52 156.09 151.34 Depreciation 26.82 26.87 22.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 415.80 435.63 402.87 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.46 184.08 162.47 Other Income 70.01 46.88 59.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.47 230.96 222.39 Interest 7.24 1.56 3.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 400.23 229.40 218.50 Exceptional Items -- 45.91 46.81 P/L Before Tax 400.23 275.31 265.31 Tax 94.32 72.81 71.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 305.91 202.50 193.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.59 -4.94 -5.38 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 305.32 197.56 188.20 Equity Share Capital 42.38 42.38 42.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.41 9.33 8.89 Diluted EPS 14.41 9.33 8.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.41 9.33 8.89 Diluted EPS 14.41 9.33 8.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited