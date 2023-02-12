 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABB India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,426.91 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,426.91 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 2,101.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.32 crore in December 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 188.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.17% from Rs. 245.12 crore in December 2021.
ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in December 2021. ABB India shares closed at 3,128.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.88% over the last 12 months.
ABB India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,426.912,100.272,069.93
Other Operating Income--19.4731.57
Total Income From Operations2,426.912,119.742,101.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,292.751,210.401,108.24
Purchase of Traded Goods182.59162.67197.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.97-56.0056.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost158.52156.09151.34
Depreciation26.8226.8722.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses415.80435.63402.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.46184.08162.47
Other Income70.0146.8859.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax407.47230.96222.39
Interest7.241.563.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax400.23229.40218.50
Exceptional Items--45.9146.81
P/L Before Tax400.23275.31265.31
Tax94.3272.8171.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities305.91202.50193.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.59-4.94-5.38
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period305.32197.56188.20
Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.419.338.89
Diluted EPS14.419.338.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.419.338.89
Diluted EPS14.419.338.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:22 am