ABB India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,426.91 crore, up 15.48% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:Net Sales at Rs 2,426.91 crore in December 2022 up 15.48% from Rs. 2,101.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.32 crore in December 2022 up 62.23% from Rs. 188.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.17% from Rs. 245.12 crore in December 2021.
ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in December 2021.
|ABB India shares closed at 3,128.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.88% over the last 12 months.
|ABB India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,426.91
|2,100.27
|2,069.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|19.47
|31.57
|Total Income From Operations
|2,426.91
|2,119.74
|2,101.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,292.75
|1,210.40
|1,108.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|182.59
|162.67
|197.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.97
|-56.00
|56.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|158.52
|156.09
|151.34
|Depreciation
|26.82
|26.87
|22.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|415.80
|435.63
|402.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|337.46
|184.08
|162.47
|Other Income
|70.01
|46.88
|59.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|407.47
|230.96
|222.39
|Interest
|7.24
|1.56
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|400.23
|229.40
|218.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|45.91
|46.81
|P/L Before Tax
|400.23
|275.31
|265.31
|Tax
|94.32
|72.81
|71.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|305.91
|202.50
|193.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.59
|-4.94
|-5.38
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|305.32
|197.56
|188.20
|Equity Share Capital
|42.38
|42.38
|42.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.41
|9.33
|8.89
|Diluted EPS
|14.41
|9.33
|8.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.41
|9.33
|8.89
|Diluted EPS
|14.41
|9.33
|8.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited