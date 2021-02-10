MARKET NEWS

ABB India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,700.76 crore, down 12.93% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,700.76 crore in December 2020 down 12.93% from Rs. 1,953.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.56 crore in December 2020 up 48.89% from Rs. 38.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2020 down 33.84% from Rs. 176.81 crore in December 2019.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2019.

ABB India shares closed at 1,458.65 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.70% over the last 12 months.

ABB India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,681.951,600.111,928.25
Other Operating Income18.8112.0625.08
Total Income From Operations1,700.761,612.171,953.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials957.34872.851,267.57
Purchase of Traded Goods132.49132.11-68.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.9246.0630.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost149.27135.20146.52
Depreciation29.6524.7422.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses332.14304.55438.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9596.66115.98
Other Income14.3720.1038.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.32116.76154.39
Interest6.932.804.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.39113.96149.66
Exceptional Items-----69.70
P/L Before Tax80.39113.9679.96
Tax18.1928.4715.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.2085.4964.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.64-4.75-26.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.5680.7438.66
Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.724.031.82
Diluted EPS2.724.031.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.724.031.82
Diluted EPS2.724.031.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#ABB India #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.