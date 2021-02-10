ABB India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,700.76 crore, down 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,700.76 crore in December 2020 down 12.93% from Rs. 1,953.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.56 crore in December 2020 up 48.89% from Rs. 38.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2020 down 33.84% from Rs. 176.81 crore in December 2019.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2019.

ABB India shares closed at 1,458.65 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.70% over the last 12 months.