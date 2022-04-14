 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India Q4 PAT seen up 43% YoY to Rs. 123.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,797.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB India to report net profit at Rs. 123.3 crore up 43% year-on-year (down 22.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 140.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 14, 2022 12:55 pm
