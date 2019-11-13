ABB India Q3 net profit rises to Rs 135 crore

ABB India has reported a 3.8 percent QoQ jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 135.3 crore against Rs 130.40 crore.

The company’s revenue was up 1.2 percent at Rs 1,745.6 crore versus Rs 1,726 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down at Rs 123.4 crore versus Rs 123.9 crore, while EBITDA margin was down at 7.1 percent versus 7.2 percent, QoQ.

Tax expense for the quarter was Rs 33.9 crore versus Rs 42.9 crore, QoQ.

Transportation continued to be a growth driver, with robust orders for propulsion systems in the third quarter. The company won an order for 33kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for a leading metro operator in the quarter.

The company added new customers in the mining space for aluminium smelter (electrification and instrumentation) and copper refinery (eBOP and instrumentation) applications.

The total orders for the power grid business for the third quarter were at Rs 1,164 crore and revenue was Rs 1,007 crore.

“We have sustained the growth momentum in orders, revenue and profitability in the quarter in mixed market conditions,” ABB Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.