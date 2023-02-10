 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABB India net profit rises 58% to Rs 306 crore in December quarter

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

In the December quarter, total revenue rose to Rs 2,427 crore from Rs 2,101 crore a year ago.

For CY2022, ABB India said its net profit almost doubled to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 532 crore in CY2021

ABB India on Friday posted a 58 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 306 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

In the December quarter, total revenue rose to Rs 2,427 crore from Rs 2,101 crore a year ago.