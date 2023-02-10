English
    ABB India net profit rises 58% to Rs 306 crore in December quarter

    In the December quarter, total revenue rose to Rs 2,427 crore from Rs 2,101 crore a year ago.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST
    For CY2022, ABB India said its net profit almost doubled to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 532 crore in CY2021

    ABB India on Friday posted a 58 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 306 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

    The company's net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

    For Q4 CY2022, the net profit was Rs 306 crore, up by 58 per cent year-on year, the company said in a statement.

