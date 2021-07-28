MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABB India net jumps 4-folds to Rs 68 crore in June quarter on higher sales

Total revenue of the firm rose to Rs 1,425 crore in the quarter from Rs 986 crore a year ago.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ABB India on Wednesday posted a four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 68 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher revenues.

The net profit of the company from continuing operations was Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, the company said in a statement. ABB India follows January-December fiscal.

Total revenue of the firm rose to Rs 1,425 crore in the quarter from Rs 986 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the results, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India, said that the company has posted a "strong recovery while leveraging growth market segments with a good bounce back once the pandemic wave started to wane in June".

"Solid demand for ABB products, solutions and services portfolio in many of our targeted market segments ensured our profitability despite the sharp increase in commodity prices during the quarter aided by operational efficiencies," he added.

Close

Related stories

The health and safety of stakeholders continues to be top priority and is an integral part of the company's business continuity strategy to serve customers, he stated.

"We have rolled out a voluntary pan-India vaccination drive for all our employees, families, and partners across locations with nearly >80 per cent targeted personnel coverage by end of June," he also said.

"We are on track with our 10-point ESG plan and continue to invest in this initiative and are seeing the impact in our targeted communities. We are well prepared to leverage our strength and readiness in H2 CY2021," he said.

Total orders for the quarter were at Rs 1,689 crore as compared to Rs 1,200 crore in Q2 2020 (April-June), a growth of 41 per cent.

The month of June witnessed a gradual bounce back in orders by most businesses despite various state level lockdowns in the first two months of the quarter. There was a marginal dip in orders sequentially with businesses impacted by localized impact of the second wave, the company said.
PTI
Tags: #ABB India #Business #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 07:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.