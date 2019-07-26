App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB India June quarter profit grows 27% to Rs 130 cr

Total income during the quarter under review also grew to Rs 1,746.12 crore from Rs 1,684.05 crore in the year-ago-period.

Power and automation technology firm ABB India on July 26 said its net profit rose by over 27 per cent to Rs 130.40 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, helped by higher income. The company had clocked Rs 102.15 crore net profit during the same period a year ago, ABB India said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses during April-June 2019 were at Rs 1,633.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,614.14 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure globally.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:25 pm

