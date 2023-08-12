English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Abans Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.29 crore, up 253.31% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Abans Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.29 crore in June 2023 up 253.31% from Rs. 71.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2023 up 52.8% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.85 crore in June 2023 up 130.6% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2022.

    Abans Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2022.

    Abans Holdings shares closed at 281.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.43% returns over the last 6 months

    Abans Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.29569.7371.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.29569.7371.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods222.09529.1951.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.974.81-9.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.542.963.76
    Depreciation0.170.190.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.657.848.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.8024.7316.39
    Other Income3.883.11-0.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6827.8515.81
    Interest12.562.390.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1225.4614.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1225.4614.98
    Tax3.262.881.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.8622.5813.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.8622.5813.76
    Minority Interest-1.58-1.58-1.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.2721.0012.61
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.662.74
    Diluted EPS4.164.66--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.164.662.74
    Diluted EPS4.164.66--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abans Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!