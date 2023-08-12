Abans Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.29 crore, up 253.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.29 crore in June 2023 up 253.31% from Rs. 71.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2023 up 52.8% from Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.85 crore in June 2023 up 130.6% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2022.

Abans Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2022.

Abans Holdings shares closed at 281.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.43% returns over the last 6 months