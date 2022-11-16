 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABans Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2022 down 70.84% from Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 161.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 132.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.

ABans Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.14 2.86 21.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.14 2.86 21.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.42 48.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.13 1.03 -31.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.18 0.21
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.26 2.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 -0.03 1.55
Other Income 0.04 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 -0.03 1.56
Interest 0.49 0.55 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.58 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.58 1.01
Tax 0.53 -0.65 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 0.07 0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 0.07 0.68
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.05 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.05 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.05 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.05 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am