    ABans Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2022 down 70.84% from Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 161.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 132.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.142.8621.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.142.8621.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.4248.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.131.03-31.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.21
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.262.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.57-0.031.55
    Other Income0.04--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.60-0.031.56
    Interest0.490.550.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.12-0.581.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.12-0.581.01
    Tax0.53-0.650.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.420.070.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.420.070.68
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.050.49
    Diluted EPS-0.300.050.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.300.050.49
    Diluted EPS-0.300.050.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am