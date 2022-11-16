ABans Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2022 down 70.84% from Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 161.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.
ABans Enterpris shares closed at 132.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.
|ABans Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.14
|2.86
|21.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.14
|2.86
|21.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.42
|48.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.13
|1.03
|-31.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.26
|2.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|-0.03
|1.55
|Other Income
|0.04
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|-0.03
|1.56
|Interest
|0.49
|0.55
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.58
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|-0.58
|1.01
|Tax
|0.53
|-0.65
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|0.07
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|0.07
|0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.05
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited