ABans Enterpris Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 70.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in September 2022 down 70.84% from Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 161.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 61.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 132.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.85% returns over the last 6 months and 28.98% over the last 12 months.