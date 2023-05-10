ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2023 down 41% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 176.08% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.45% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.
ABans Enterpris shares closed at 156.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.
|ABans Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.88
|14.53
|8.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.88
|14.53
|8.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.08
|12.21
|9.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.50
|-0.68
|-4.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.13
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.18
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|2.69
|1.68
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.07
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|2.75
|1.82
|Interest
|0.86
|0.77
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.98
|1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|1.98
|1.14
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.50
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|1.48
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|1.48
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|1.06
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|1.06
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|1.06
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|1.06
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited