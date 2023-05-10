English
    ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2023 down 41% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 176.08% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.45% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 156.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.8814.538.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.8814.538.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.0812.219.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.50-0.68-4.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.130.22
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.180.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.042.691.68
    Other Income0.040.070.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.012.751.82
    Interest0.860.770.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.861.981.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.861.981.14
    Tax-0.220.500.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.641.480.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.641.480.84
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.461.060.60
    Diluted EPS-0.461.060.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.461.060.60
    Diluted EPS-0.461.060.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
