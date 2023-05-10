ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in March 2023 down 41% from Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 176.08% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.45% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 156.05 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.