ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, up 216.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in March 2022 up 216.25% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 271.8% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 487.23% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 103.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.85% over the last 12 months.