ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, down 63.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in March 2020 down 63.1% from Rs. 37.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020 up 38.23% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2020 up 35.09% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2019.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 179.35 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.35% returns over the last 6 months and 285.70% over the last 12 months.