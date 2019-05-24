ABans Enterpris Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.20 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.20 crore in March 2019 up 22.81% from Rs. 30.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 up 609.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 up 850% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 38.50 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.19% returns over the last 6 months and 558.12% over the last 12 months.