ABans Enterpris Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, up 214.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in June 2023 up 214.56% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 1281.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 170.60 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.26% over the last 12 months.