    ABans Enterpris Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, up 214.56% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in June 2023 up 214.56% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 1281.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 170.60 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.26% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.014.882.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.014.882.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.2316.081.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.94-11.501.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.160.18
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.180.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.10-0.04-0.03
    Other Income0.040.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.01-0.03
    Interest1.230.860.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.09-0.86-0.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.09-0.86-0.58
    Tax-0.27-0.22-0.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.82-0.640.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.82-0.640.07
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.460.05
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.460.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.460.05
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.460.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

