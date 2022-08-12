ABans Enterpris Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in June 2022 down 32.78% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 130.56% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 113.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 15.36% over the last 12 months.