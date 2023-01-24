English
    ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 45.72% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 45.72% from Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 558.89% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 350.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
    ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.ABans Enterpris shares closed at 181.60 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.47% over the last 12 months.
    ABans Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.536.1426.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.536.1426.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.21--4.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.685.1321.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.180.23
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.250.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.690.570.61
    Other Income0.070.040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.750.600.61
    Interest0.770.491.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.980.12-0.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.980.12-0.62
    Tax0.500.53-0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.48-0.42-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.48-0.42-0.32
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.06-0.30-0.23
    Diluted EPS1.06-0.30-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.06-0.30-0.23
    Diluted EPS1.06-0.30-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
