ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 45.72% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in December 2022 down 45.72% from Rs. 26.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 558.89% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2022 up 350.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.
|ABans Enterpris shares closed at 181.60 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.64% returns over the last 6 months and 44.47% over the last 12 months.
|ABans Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.53
|6.14
|26.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.53
|6.14
|26.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.21
|--
|4.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.68
|5.13
|21.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.18
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|0.57
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|0.60
|0.61
|Interest
|0.77
|0.49
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.98
|0.12
|-0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.98
|0.12
|-0.62
|Tax
|0.50
|0.53
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.48
|-0.42
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.48
|-0.42
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-0.30
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-0.30
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.06
|-0.30
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|1.06
|-0.30
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited