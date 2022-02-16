ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2021 down 36.65% from Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 187.23% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 7.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 114.30 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.62% returns over the last 6 months and -3.71% over the last 12 months.