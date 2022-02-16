ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.76 crore in December 2021 down 36.65% from Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 down 187.23% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 7.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.
ABans Enterpris shares closed at 114.30 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.62% returns over the last 6 months and -3.71% over the last 12 months.
|ABans Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.76
|21.05
|42.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.76
|21.05
|42.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.61
|48.38
|43.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.24
|-31.61
|-2.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.21
|0.27
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|2.52
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.55
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.56
|0.57
|Interest
|1.23
|0.55
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|1.01
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|1.01
|0.50
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.33
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.68
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.68
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.49
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.49
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.49
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.49
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited