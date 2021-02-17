ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.25 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.25 crore in December 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 17.85% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 120.00 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -23.32% returns over the last 6 months and -56.57% over the last 12 months.