ABans Enterpris Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore, up 6.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore in December 2018 up 6.98% from Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 up 911.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 up 118.51% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2017.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 25.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)