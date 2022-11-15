ABans Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore, down 36.45% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore in September 2022 down 36.45% from Rs. 929.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 50.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.
ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2021.
|ABans Enterpris shares closed at 131.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.15% returns over the last 6 months and 27.33% over the last 12 months.
|ABans Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.96
|490.86
|929.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.96
|490.86
|929.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|128.26
|128.39
|303.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|437.35
|370.14
|643.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.85
|-13.37
|-34.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.15
|1.14
|2.79
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.35
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.20
|4.61
|1.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.80
|-0.40
|12.24
|Other Income
|0.57
|8.12
|-2.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.37
|7.72
|9.69
|Interest
|0.86
|0.76
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.51
|6.97
|6.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.51
|6.97
|6.27
|Tax
|1.51
|-2.30
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.00
|9.27
|6.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.00
|9.27
|6.11
|Minority Interest
|-0.21
|-0.56
|-0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.80
|8.71
|5.69
|Equity Share Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|13.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.15
|6.65
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|6.65
|4.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.15
|6.65
|4.38
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|6.65
|4.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited