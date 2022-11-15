ABans Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore, down 36.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore in September 2022 down 36.45% from Rs. 929.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 50.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.

ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2021.