    ABans Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore, down 36.45% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 590.96 crore in September 2022 down 36.45% from Rs. 929.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2022 down 50.84% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 10.37 crore in September 2021.

    ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2021.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 131.15 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.15% returns over the last 6 months and 27.33% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations590.96490.86929.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations590.96490.86929.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.26128.39303.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods437.35370.14643.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.85-13.37-34.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.142.79
    Depreciation0.340.350.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.204.611.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.80-0.4012.24
    Other Income0.578.12-2.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.377.729.69
    Interest0.860.763.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.516.976.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.516.976.27
    Tax1.51-2.300.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.009.276.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.009.276.11
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.56-0.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.808.715.69
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.156.654.38
    Diluted EPS2.156.654.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.156.654.38
    Diluted EPS2.156.654.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

