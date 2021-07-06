MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,412.25 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,412.25 crore in March 2021 down 30.5% from Rs. 2,032.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021 up 96.1% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021 up 67.37% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2020.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

Close

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 121.40 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.40% returns over the last 6 months and -29.64% over the last 12 months.

ABans Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,412.251,179.622,032.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,412.251,179.622,032.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.77109.34440.55
Purchase of Traded Goods1,189.081,061.541,637.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks127.50-7.03-52.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.711.863.10
Depreciation0.450.370.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.3010.010.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.453.523.01
Other Income0.3112.424.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7615.947.93
Interest3.174.953.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.5811.004.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.5811.004.06
Tax1.33-1.04-0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2512.044.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2512.044.36
Minority Interest-0.69-0.78--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.5611.264.36
Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.638.633.13
Diluted EPS6.638.633.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.638.633.13
Diluted EPS6.638.633.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #ABans Enterpris #ABans Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.