ABans Enterpris Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,412.25 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,412.25 crore in March 2021 down 30.5% from Rs. 2,032.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021 up 96.1% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2021 up 67.37% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2020.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2020.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 121.40 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.40% returns over the last 6 months and -29.64% over the last 12 months.