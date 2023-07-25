English
    ABans Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore, down 42.98% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.98% from Rs. 490.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 down 61.94% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

    ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2022.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 170.60 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.26% over the last 12 months.

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.88343.21490.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.88343.21490.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.690.43128.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods202.05361.85370.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.25-24.71-13.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.361.14
    Depreciation0.280.340.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.911.734.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.302.21-0.40
    Other Income1.211.178.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.513.387.72
    Interest2.131.850.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.381.536.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.381.536.97
    Tax1.800.10-2.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.591.449.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.591.449.27
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.13-0.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.321.318.71
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.036.65
    Diluted EPS2.571.036.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.571.036.65
    Diluted EPS2.571.036.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 25, 2023

