ABans Enterpris Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore, down 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.98% from Rs. 490.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 down 61.94% from Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2022.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 170.60 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 91.26% over the last 12 months.