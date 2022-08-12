ABans Enterpris Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.86 crore, up 39.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.86 crore in June 2022 up 39.19% from Rs. 352.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2022 up 348.1% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022 up 91.23% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2021.

ABans Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 113.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 15.36% over the last 12 months.