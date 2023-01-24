ABans Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, down 54.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in December 2022 down 54.53% from Rs. 979.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2021.