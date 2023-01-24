 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABans Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, down 54.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in December 2022 down 54.53% from Rs. 979.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2021.

ABans Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 445.15 590.96 979.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 445.15 590.96 979.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 128.26 318.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 477.88 437.35 620.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.54 16.85 26.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.23 1.15 2.69
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.04 2.20 3.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 4.80 6.16
Other Income 0.29 0.57 2.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.37 5.37 8.75
Interest 0.99 0.86 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.38 4.51 5.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.38 4.51 5.94
Tax 1.36 1.51 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.02 3.00 5.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.02 3.00 5.74
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.21 -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.86 2.80 5.30
Equity Share Capital 13.95 13.95 13.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 2.15 4.12
Diluted EPS 2.88 2.15 4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.88 2.15 4.12
Diluted EPS 2.88 2.15 4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited