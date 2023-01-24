English
    ABans Enterpris Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, down 54.53% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in December 2022 down 54.53% from Rs. 979.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2021.

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations445.15590.96979.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations445.15590.96979.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.11128.26318.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods477.88437.35620.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.5416.8526.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.231.152.69
    Depreciation0.340.340.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.042.203.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.084.806.16
    Other Income0.290.572.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.375.378.75
    Interest0.990.862.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.384.515.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.384.515.94
    Tax1.361.510.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.023.005.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.023.005.74
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.21-0.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.862.805.30
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.882.154.12
    Diluted EPS2.882.154.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.882.154.12
    Diluted EPS2.882.154.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited