ABans Enterpris Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 979.07 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 979.07 crore in December 2021 down 17% from Rs. 1,179.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021 down 52.94% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2021 down 42.12% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2020.

ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.63 in December 2020.

ABans Enterpris shares closed at 112.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)