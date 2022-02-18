English
    ABans Enterpris Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 979.07 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABans Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 979.07 crore in December 2021 down 17% from Rs. 1,179.62 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2021 down 52.94% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2021 down 42.12% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2020.

    ABans Enterpris EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.63 in December 2020.

    ABans Enterpris shares closed at 112.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)

    ABans Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations979.07929.911,179.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations979.07929.911,179.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials318.21303.34109.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods620.92643.171,061.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.85-34.25-7.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.692.791.86
    Depreciation0.690.680.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.551.9410.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1612.243.52
    Other Income2.59-2.5512.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.759.6915.94
    Interest2.813.424.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.946.2711.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.946.2711.00
    Tax0.190.16-1.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.746.1112.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.746.1112.04
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.42-0.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.305.6911.26
    Equity Share Capital13.9513.9513.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.124.388.63
    Diluted EPS4.124.388.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.124.388.63
    Diluted EPS4.124.388.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

