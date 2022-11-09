 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aban Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 20.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2022 up 358.44% from Rs. 19.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 156.44% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2021.

Aban Offshore EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.13 21.33 20.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.13 21.33 20.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.08 0.95 0.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.69 2.55 2.76
Depreciation 10.08 9.62 10.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.53 21.40 6.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.25 -13.19 0.59
Other Income 2.77 2.26 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.49 -10.93 2.94
Interest 17.32 20.01 19.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.81 -30.95 -16.94
Exceptional Items 93.31 -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.50 -30.95 -16.94
Tax 8.48 -2.52 2.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.02 -28.43 -19.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.02 -28.43 -19.36
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 -4.87 -3.32
Diluted EPS 8.57 -4.87 -3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.57 -4.87 -3.32
Diluted EPS 8.57 -4.87 -3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
