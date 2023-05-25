Aban Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 27.96% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in March 2023 down 27.96% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.42 crore in March 2023 down 109.9% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.89 crore in March 2023 down 228.16% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2022.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 41.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.

    Aban Offshore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8517.6820.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8517.6820.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.400.660.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.642.302.56
    Depreciation8.4410.0210.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.2914.4348.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.91-9.72-41.48
    Other Income7.592.297.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.33-7.43-34.29
    Interest15.8216.0019.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.15-23.43-53.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-103.15-23.43-53.99
    Tax4.151.39-1.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-107.30-24.82-52.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.12----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-109.42-24.82-52.13
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.78-9.12-8.93
    Diluted EPS-0.72-9.12-8.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-36.78-9.12-8.93
    Diluted EPS-0.72-9.12-8.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

