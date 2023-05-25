Aban Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 27.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in March 2023 down 27.96% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.42 crore in March 2023 down 109.9% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.89 crore in March 2023 down 228.16% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2022.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 41.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.