Aban Offshore Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 27.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in March 2023 down 27.96% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.42 crore in March 2023 down 109.9% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.89 crore in March 2023 down 228.16% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2022.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 41.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.85
|17.68
|20.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.85
|17.68
|20.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.66
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.64
|2.30
|2.56
|Depreciation
|8.44
|10.02
|10.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.29
|14.43
|48.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-94.91
|-9.72
|-41.48
|Other Income
|7.59
|2.29
|7.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.33
|-7.43
|-34.29
|Interest
|15.82
|16.00
|19.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-103.15
|-23.43
|-53.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-103.15
|-23.43
|-53.99
|Tax
|4.15
|1.39
|-1.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-107.30
|-24.82
|-52.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.12
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-109.42
|-24.82
|-52.13
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.78
|-9.12
|-8.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-9.12
|-8.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.78
|-9.12
|-8.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-9.12
|-8.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited