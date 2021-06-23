Aban Offshore Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, down 82.36% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in March 2021 down 82.36% from Rs. 74.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.17 crore in March 2021 up 95.51% from Rs. 4,434.29 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2021 up 95.06% from Rs. 4,666.16 crore in March 2020.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 48.40 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.00% returns over the last 6 months and 92.83% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.13
|9.62
|74.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.13
|9.62
|74.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.04
|5.17
|11.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.83
|6.35
|10.64
|Depreciation
|15.28
|14.97
|43.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|260.04
|6.76
|4,721.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-269.07
|-23.63
|-4,712.57
|Other Income
|23.31
|2.18
|3.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-245.76
|-21.46
|-4,709.27
|Interest
|15.34
|21.96
|22.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-261.10
|-43.42
|-4,731.59
|Exceptional Items
|33.26
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-227.84
|-43.42
|-4,731.59
|Tax
|-28.67
|1.54
|-297.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-199.17
|-44.96
|-4,434.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-199.17
|-44.96
|-4,434.29
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.13
|-4.50
|-759.82
|Diluted EPS
|-34.13
|-4.50
|-759.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.13
|-4.50
|-759.82
|Diluted EPS
|-34.13
|-4.50
|-759.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited