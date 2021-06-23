Aban Offshore Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, down 82.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in March 2021 down 82.36% from Rs. 74.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 199.17 crore in March 2021 up 95.51% from Rs. 4,434.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 230.48 crore in March 2021 up 95.06% from Rs. 4,666.16 crore in March 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 48.40 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.00% returns over the last 6 months and 92.83% over the last 12 months.