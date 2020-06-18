Aban Offshore Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.39 crore, up 27.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.39 crore in March 2020 up 27.22% from Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,434.29 crore in March 2020 down 5652.02% from Rs. 77.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4,666.16 crore in March 2020 down 68020.82% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 22.70 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.39
|61.01
|58.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.39
|61.01
|58.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.32
|8.11
|7.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.64
|9.07
|10.61
|Depreciation
|43.11
|40.11
|37.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,721.90
|30.72
|44.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4,712.57
|-27.01
|-42.12
|Other Income
|3.30
|3.06
|11.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4,709.27
|-23.94
|-30.51
|Interest
|22.31
|23.07
|28.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4,731.59
|-47.02
|-59.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,731.59
|-47.02
|-59.28
|Tax
|-297.30
|-3.60
|17.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,434.29
|-43.42
|-77.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,434.29
|-43.42
|-77.09
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-759.82
|-7.44
|-13.21
|Diluted EPS
|-759.82
|-7.44
|-13.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-759.82
|-7.44
|-13.21
|Diluted EPS
|-759.82
|-7.44
|-13.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:08 am