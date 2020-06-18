Aban Offshore Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.39 crore, up 27.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.39 crore in March 2020 up 27.22% from Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,434.29 crore in March 2020 down 5652.02% from Rs. 77.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4,666.16 crore in March 2020 down 68020.82% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 22.70 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -42.09% over the last 12 months.