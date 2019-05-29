Aban Offshore Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.47 crore, down 58.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.47 crore in March 2019 down 58.94% from Rs. 142.43 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.09 crore in March 2019 down 190.09% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019 down 91.01% from Rs. 76.44 crore in March 2018.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 50.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.47
|63.91
|142.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.47
|63.91
|142.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.88
|15.91
|10.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.61
|10.61
|21.02
|Depreciation
|37.38
|39.12
|39.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.73
|25.50
|54.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.12
|-27.22
|17.50
|Other Income
|11.61
|13.97
|19.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.51
|-13.25
|36.97
|Interest
|28.77
|25.88
|24.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.28
|-39.12
|12.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.28
|-39.12
|12.17
|Tax
|17.81
|1.49
|38.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.09
|-40.61
|-26.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.09
|-40.61
|-26.58
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.21
|-6.96
|-4.55
|Diluted EPS
|-13.21
|-6.96
|-4.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.21
|-6.96
|-4.55
|Diluted EPS
|-13.21
|-6.96
|-4.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited