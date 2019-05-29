Aban Offshore Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.47 crore, down 58.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.47 crore in March 2019 down 58.94% from Rs. 142.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.09 crore in March 2019 down 190.09% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2019 down 91.01% from Rs. 76.44 crore in March 2018.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 50.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.