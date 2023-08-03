Aban Offshore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore in June 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.79 crore in June 2023 down 145.51% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.17 crore in June 2023 down 3042.75% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 40.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.