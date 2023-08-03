English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aban Offshore Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.72 crore in June 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.79 crore in June 2023 down 145.51% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.17 crore in June 2023 down 3042.75% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 40.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.

    Aban Offshore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.7214.8521.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.7214.8521.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.400.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.831.642.55
    Depreciation9.598.449.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.7199.2921.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-53.42-94.91-13.19
    Other Income2.677.592.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.76-87.33-10.93
    Interest15.8915.8220.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-66.65-103.15-30.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-66.65-103.15-30.95
    Tax3.144.15-2.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.79-107.30-28.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---2.12--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.79-109.42-28.43
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.96-36.78-4.87
    Diluted EPS-11.96-0.72-4.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.96-36.78-4.87
    Diluted EPS-11.96-0.72-4.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!