Aban Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore in June 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 81.41% from Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 119.32% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.33 20.61 20.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.33 20.61 20.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.95 0.86 0.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.55 2.56 2.73
Depreciation 9.62 10.25 10.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.40 48.43 12.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.19 -41.48 -5.44
Other Income 2.26 7.20 2.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.93 -34.29 -3.27
Interest 20.01 19.70 19.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.95 -53.99 -23.18
Exceptional Items -- -- 9.88
P/L Before Tax -30.95 -53.99 -13.30
Tax -2.52 -1.86 2.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.43 -52.13 -15.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.43 -52.13 -15.67
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.87 -8.93 -2.68
Diluted EPS -4.87 -8.93 -2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.87 -8.93 -2.68
Diluted EPS -4.87 -8.93 -2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

