Aban Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore in June 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 81.41% from Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 119.32% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.