Aban Offshore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore, up 5.25% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.33 crore in June 2022 up 5.25% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 81.41% from Rs. 15.67 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 119.32% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2021.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.33
|20.61
|20.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.33
|20.61
|20.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.95
|0.86
|0.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.55
|2.56
|2.73
|Depreciation
|9.62
|10.25
|10.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.40
|48.43
|12.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.19
|-41.48
|-5.44
|Other Income
|2.26
|7.20
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.93
|-34.29
|-3.27
|Interest
|20.01
|19.70
|19.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.95
|-53.99
|-23.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|9.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.95
|-53.99
|-13.30
|Tax
|-2.52
|-1.86
|2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.43
|-52.13
|-15.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.43
|-52.13
|-15.67
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|-8.93
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-8.93
|-2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.87
|-8.93
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-4.87
|-8.93
|-2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited