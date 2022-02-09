Aban Offshore Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore, up 111.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.31 crore in December 2021 up 111.16% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2021 up 58.65% from Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021 up 311.86% from Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 56.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.45% returns over the last 6 months and 95.84% over the last 12 months.